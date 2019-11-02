Presidential Candidate Julian Castro is Hoping For a Boost in the Polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a busy weekend in Iowa with almost every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate making their way through Des Moines for multiple high-profile political events.

As former congressman Beto O’Rourke ended his presidential bid, extra eyes and ears may fall on former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro, a candidate O’Rourke supporters might turn to since he is the only Latino in the race.

Castro almost lost that spot after barely making a fundraising deadline on Friday.

“We have new life in this campaign. We met our fundraising goal of raising at least $800,000 and in fact we got to a million dollars in October,” said Castro.

He still has not qualified for the November presidential debate in Atlanta because he lacks the polling requirement of three percent in at least four recognized polls. Castro is hoping that will change with the recent endorsement of political organizer, commentator and journalist Rosa Clemente.

“I’m proud to have her support and I think this is indicative of the range of support I have in this campaign from people all over the spectrum, when it comes to people from the left,” said Castro.

On Saturday, Castro visited a local block party to speak with Latino voters as they celebrated Day of the Dead. He acknowledges he still has some work to do.

“I’m not taking the Latino community for granted. I don’t think that just because I’m Latino that I’m going to get everybody’s support. I know I need to earn their support and I think I’m earning it,” said Castro.