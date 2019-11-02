× Trial Set for Des Moines Man Accused of Luring Boys and Sexually Abusing One of Them

DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial has been set for a convicted sex offender accused of trying to lure away two young boys in Des Moines.

Loren Lewis, 39, is charged with second-degree sex abuse, assault with intent to commit sex abuse and two counts of enticing a minor. Court documents show that all plea avenues have been exhausted in the case. Lewis will stand trial on Dec. 2.

Police said Lewis tried to entice an 11-year-old and 12-year-old boy in a secluded area in the 1400 block of Geil Avenue as they were walking home from school back in August. One of those boys was assaulted. The other was able to run away and get help.

It was not Lewis’ first run in with police. Back in 1997, Lewis was convicted of assault with intent to commit sex abuse and enticing away a child. He served five years of probation and underwent a sex abuse program.