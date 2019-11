Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ill. -- Will McElvain threw three touchdown passes, two to Suni Lane, as Northern Iowa topped Illinois State 27-10 on Saturday.

The win over the No. 7 Redbirds sends the Panthers to 6-3, and 4-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

McElvain's touchdown pass to Jaylin James started the scoring in the first quarter. His second score to Lane gave the Panthers a 21-10 lead.

UNI's defense held Illinois State to 210 yards.

The Panthers are back home against Indiana State next Saturday.