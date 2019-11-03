Hawkeyes Move Up in AP Top 25 After Bye Week
IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes have moved up in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten Conference) is up one spot to no. 18 in the rankings.
The Hawkeyes had a bye week but have won two in a row after beating Purdue and Northwestern.
Iowa is on the road at no. 16 Wisconsin this Saturday. The Badgers have the same overall and conference records as Iowa but are coming off two losses to Illinois and Ohio State. Iowa and Wisconsin kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.
AP Top 25 rankings:
1 LSU
2 Alabama
3 Ohio State
4 Clemson
5 Penn State
6 Georgia
7 Oregon
8 Utah
9 Oklahoma
10 Florida
11 Baylor
12 Auburn
13 Minnesota
14 Michigan
15 Notre Dame
16 Wisconsin
17 Cincinnati
18 Iowa
19 Memphis
20 Kansas State
21 Boise State
22 Wake Forest
23 SMU
24 San Diego State
25 Navy