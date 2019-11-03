× Hawkeyes Move Up in AP Top 25 After Bye Week

IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes have moved up in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten Conference) is up one spot to no. 18 in the rankings.

The Hawkeyes had a bye week but have won two in a row after beating Purdue and Northwestern.

Iowa is on the road at no. 16 Wisconsin this Saturday. The Badgers have the same overall and conference records as Iowa but are coming off two losses to Illinois and Ohio State. Iowa and Wisconsin kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.

AP Top 25 rankings:

1 LSU

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Clemson

5 Penn State

6 Georgia

7 Oregon

8 Utah

9 Oklahoma

10 Florida

11 Baylor

12 Auburn

13 Minnesota

14 Michigan

15 Notre Dame

16 Wisconsin

17 Cincinnati

18 Iowa

19 Memphis

20 Kansas State

21 Boise State

22 Wake Forest

23 SMU

24 San Diego State

25 Navy