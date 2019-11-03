I THINK: Youth Soccer Heartbreak

Data pix.

John Sears coaches his daughter's soccer team.  They came up just short at a tournament this weekend in Kansas City.  It's a reminder that even though it is just 8-9 year old soccer kids hate losing, but the sun will still come up and the kids will move on.

