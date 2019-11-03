Johnston Police Growing Beards in November to Benefit Local Organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Johnston police officers are making a statement with a new look for November.

Officers will be celebrating No-Shave November by growing beards to raise money for ChildServe, an organization in Johnston that provides care for children with special health care needs.

“We actually have a 'no facial hair' policy, except for a mustache, so this is a good opportunity for guys to get out there and grow a beard and have fun,” said Johnston Police Sgt. Zach Grandon.

Participating officers will pay $50 for the opportunity to grow the best beard in the department from now until Dec. 6. Last year, Johnston police beards helped raise $2,000 for the Youth Homes of Mid-America to build outdoor recreation equipment.

On Dec. 6, the department will host a potluck and crown the best beard. Final proceeds for ChildServe will be donated at that time. Grandon said No-Shave November yields positive results in more ways than one.

“We can`t do our jobs without a buy-in from the community. This is just one way for us to say thank you,” said Grandon. “We have fun with it. It keeps our face warm and we are out there in the elements every once in a while. We don`t get to change our look very often because we wear the same uniform all the time, so that`s one way they can express themselves a little bit."

The public is also welcome to drop off a tax deductible donation for ChildServe at the station during normal business hours.