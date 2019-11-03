Ogden Mart Owner in Disbelief as His Store Burns Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Iowa -- A fire destroyed a grocery store in Ogden Saturday night.

Residents saw smoke around the Odgen Mart around 8 p.m. and flames eventually began shooting out the building.

Fire departments from around Odgen came to battle the blaze, but they were not able to prevent the building from collapsing.

“The fire was in the back of the store. The only way in was in the front and we couldn’t make it in." said Ogden Fire Chief Rick Sturtz. "We had Grand Junction here, Jefferson was here, Boxholm is here, Pilot Mound is here.”

The store had been in operation all day. The store’s owner, Rup Khanal, was on his way home for Des Moines when his phone rang.

“I got a call from the cops,” said Khanal. “I don’t know what happened and how it happened. I can’t imagine that it would happen like this."

Khanal purchased the store last January and said he enjoyed serving the people of Ogden.

“These are some of my best customers,” said Khanal.

Brent Clark ran the store for many years prior to selling it.

“It’s just hard to believe. You think of all the blood, sweat and tears that you put into it, and now it’s just gone." said Clark. “I feel bad for Ogden because they need a grocery store.”

There were no injuries in the fire. Officials are now investigating what caused it.

While the Ogden Mart was the only full-service grocery store in Ogden, the town does have a convenience store out by Highway 30.