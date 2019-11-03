× Police Arrest Fifth Suspect in Des Moines Man’s Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a fifth suspect in the murder of a Des Moines man last month has been arrested in eastern Iowa.

Calvonta Stallings, 20, was arrested by Davenport police early Sunday morning during an investigation into an armed robbery. Stallings now faces first-degree murder and robbery charges in the Oct. 10 shooting death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was found shot to death in the front entrance of an apartment building on the 1600 block of 9th Street in Des Moines. Police said the shooting death appeared to be the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Four Des Moines teens also face first-degree murder charges in the case. They are 16-year-old Jackson Calaway, 17-year-old Rodney Brown and 18-year-olds Gregory Hampton and Adam Ismail.

Des Moines police said they do not anticipate any more arrests in the case.