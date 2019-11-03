Woman and Two Children Hurt After Crash in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police said a crash that sent two children and a woman to the hospital Saturday night might have been caused by a mechanical failure.

The crash happened at SE 14th Street and Hartford Avenue. Police said a man was driving an SUV and slammed into the back of a car with a woman and two children inside. The crash forced the car into two other vehicles and flipped the SUV on its side.

The woman and the two children were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. The driver of the SUV refused treatment at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash, but they believe the SUV might have experienced a mechanical issue right before the crash. Police do not suspect impairment played a role in the crash.