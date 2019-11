× Des Moines Firefighters Revive Dog Pulled From Burning Trailer

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department came to the rescue of a dog trapped in a burning trailer Monday night.

Crews responded to a fully engulfed fire at 7301 Fleur Drive, just south of Army Post Road.

Firefighters got the fire under control and revived a dog that was inside.

Neighbors said nobody was home at the time of the fire.