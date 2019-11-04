Des Moines Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping and burglary.

David Salinas, 36, is wanted on kidnapping, burglary, assault and theft charges.

Two women told police that Salinas broke into their home during the early hours of Nov. 3. They said he assaulted them, tied them up, and held them against their will for several hours. Salinas violated a no-contact order in place with one of the victims, according to police.

Salinas is 5'11" tall and weighs 175 pounds. Police said he is known to be armed.

Call 911 if you have any information regarding Salinas. You may also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.