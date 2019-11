× Des Moines Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a stabbing Monday night.

It happened in the 2900 block of SE 20th Street. Police said the victim was stabbed in the upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for a juvenile suspect who they said is an acquaintance of the victim.

Police have not released the names of the victim and suspect.