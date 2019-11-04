Elizabeth Warren Leads in Iowa, New Poll Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa — Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to hundreds of students at Grinnell College, riding a wave of success after a new poll released Friday shows her sitting at number one in the state, with 22 percent of likely caucus goers saying they will support her come February.

“She has really amazing ideas and a really solid concrete plans to fight corruption and to really go about structural change,” said Grinnell College freshman Robert Burchit.

During her town hall, Warren focused heavily on her 2 percent wealth tax, but she did not speak much about her "Medicare For All" plan. In the past, it had been a pillar of many of her speeches.

When asked about her lead in the polls, Warren told Channel 13 News that she is more focused on her campaign than numbers.

“I'm doing what I should be doing in a democracy. I'm doing what I should be doing right here in Iowa, and that is getting out and talking to as many people as I can,” said Warren.

Her rhetoric seemed to resonate with many students who said compared to other candidates like Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, she just “gets it.”

“I think she's really able to make you feel seen and make you feel like her experiences are experiences that people like me could have had in their lives,” said Grinnell College freshman Eliza Meyer.