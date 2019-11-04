× Pella Man Sentenced to Prison After Defrauding Millions From Investors

PELLA, Iowa — A Pella health coach has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for running a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.

Mark Blankespoor pleaded guilty to wire fraud back in June. According to court documents, Blankespoor worked as a health coach and consultant and convinced at least 100 people to invest in his plan to develop medically-oriented gyms across the country. Investors pitched in around $15 million, but Blankespoor admitted he used the money for his personal expenses and paying other investors to further his scheme.

Blankenspoor was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. He must also pay $8,464,103 in restitution to over 100 victims.