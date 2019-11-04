× Person Shot While Driving in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person was shot while driving in Des Moines Monday evening.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg just after 6 p.m. while driving in traffic at 14th Place and Keosauqua Way.

Casings have been recovered at the scene and police are investigating.

This is not the first time someone was shot in that area while in a vehicle. Three years ago, 14-year-old Yore Jieng was shot in the head while riding in a car. He died from his injuries five days later. Police never identified a suspect in the case.