Two Mayoral Candidates Set the Record Straight Ahead of Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two candidates for Des Moines mayor both want to set the record straight ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Candidate Jack Hatch says Mayor Frank Cownie misled voters in a postcard that went out over the weekend.

In that "mailer" Mayor Frank Cownie said, "I stood with Bill Stowe and Des Moines Water Works to fight pollution and improve our water quality."

Hatch said he believes that is not the case. Hatch said he thinks Cownie did not support Bill Stowe or Des Moines Water Works because he chose to pass rather than voting yes or no during a ceremonial vote regarding a legislature proposal to dismantle Des Moines Water Works.

“He became silent on one of the most important issues affecting his city, and when the mayor of the City of Des Moines passes and remains silent, I think we should know about it. You can’t be silent and say you're protecting drinking water for the citizens of this state,” Hatch said.

Cownie said that was not his intent by passing on that vote, and he did not support dismantling Des Moines Water Works.

Cownie said he believes he was not misleading in anything he said during his campaign.

Cownie said he has been working toward clean water initiatives for many years.

“We’ve been working for years and years and trying to find ways to do it with our water board and with our citizens, so we are going to work on it. I'm going to continue to work on it. I've committed to it and on his dying bed, I told Bill Stowe 'I’m going to keep working. I'm going to remember you,'” Cownie said.

Cownie's campaign believes Hatch misled voters in campaign text messages Hatch sent out regarding freezing property tax rates for seniors.

Cownie said the city cannot freeze tax rates for a single group without legislative action to change current law.

Hatch said he addressed that issue with voters and knows there are legislators that would be willing to back that action to make it a reality for citizens.