6 People Escape Early Morning Fire in Rural Runnells

Posted 8:45 am, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, November 5, 2019

Fire at home in rural Runnells on Nov. 5, 2019. (WHO-HD)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Fire crews were called out to a house fire in rural Runnells early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. about a fire in the home at 2771 SE 100th St., northwest of Runnells.

Six people were home at the time of the fire, which Sgt. Osberg says was mainly contained to the kitchen. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames pretty quickly.

One person was transported to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

The Runnells Fire Department was assisted by the Pleasant Hill and Altoona fire departments.

