Aspiring Teacher Gives Back to Des Moines School

DES MOINES, Iowa — DJ Duve is an aspiring elementary teacher. He is currently a junior at Iowa State University, and although he’s not officially in the classroom yet, he is always looking to make a difference.

Although Moulton Elementary School says they budget for new recess equipment every semester, Duve wanted to make sure students would have more than enough balls to last into the next school year.

So far he has collected 89 balls, five jump ropes, and two frisbees along with some money, which will go toward purchasing more equipment and snacks for students. He is even hoping to expand donations to King Elementary School.

Most recently he has caught the attention of the national nonprofit Basketball Cop Foundation, who will be dedicating an additional 100 balls to Duve’s cause.

“I hope they are excited and that they understand people care about them and people are willing to go the extra mile to help them out,” said Duve.

Duve will be collecting equipment until Thanksgiving. If anyone is interested in donating supplies, you can purchase items through the Amazon wish list, or if you would like to get in touch with Duve for other ways to donate, you can contact him via email at djduve@iastate.edu.