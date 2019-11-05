× Minor Injuries for Driver After Car Hits Concrete Barrier, Flips Over on I-235

DES MOINES, Iowa – A driver was lucky to receive only minor injuries after their car struck a concrete wall and flipped on I-235 Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-235 just east of the bridge over Keo Way shortly before 9:50 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

Eastbound traffic was forced into the far left lane while emergency crews responded, but all lanes of traffic were re-opened around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.