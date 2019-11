Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- As expected, Iowa State names the score against over-matched Mississippi Valley State, and the score named was 110-74.

Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points, 14 assists, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 block for Cyclones. Jerry Rice did not score for the Delta Devils.

Video via Channel 13's Mark Freund.