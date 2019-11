Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The race for Des Moines mayor was too close for voters to choose a clear winner.

Incumbent Mayor Frank Cownie and challenger Jack Hatch were the leading vote-getters. But neither candidate received above 50 percent of the vote. Therefore, they will both face off in a runoff on Dec. 3.

Here are the unofficial results with all precincts reported: