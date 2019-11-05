× Gov. Reynolds Lauds Iowa’s Apprenticeship Efforts

NEVADA, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds kicked off National Apprenticeship Week in Nevada Tuesday morning.

She visited Van Wall Equipment to talk about the effects apprenticeships have had in Iowa.

As of October 30th, there are were 750 active apprenticeship programs across the state with over 7,000 registered apprentices. The state’s program has extended to high schools, in which 14 schools are now taking part.

Gov. Reynolds said apprenticeships are keeping more young people in Iowa.

“We talk about opportunities to keep our young people in the state of Iowa. This is how we do it. And it can be applied to any industry whether that’s IT, computer science, nursing, whatever those high demand fields are,” said Reynolds.

The governor said 91% of those who took part in an apprenticeship were still employed months later.