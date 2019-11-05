× Non-Profit to Buy Entire Clover Woods 4-H Camp Property

MADRID, Iowa – A central Iowa 4-H camp that was offered for sale back in September has a buyer — and the property will be able to remain whole instead of being broken up.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation said rising costs and declining participation prompted the decision to sell the Clover Woods 4-H camp in Madrid.

The property was originally to be divided into twelve tracts of land and sold individually, but Monday the non-profit Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation announced it will buy the entire 1,011-acre property. Details on the purchase price were not released.

In a press release, the INHF says its first priority is preserving the integrity of the natural resources on the property, such as bike trails, and Native American burial mounds.

The organization says, “We look forward to working with our public and private partners to envision the future of Clover Woods, including ownership, management and the most appropriate public use, and to sharing more with you about this special place.”