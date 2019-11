× One Person Injured in T-Bone Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash in downtown Des Moines left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a car t-boned an SUV at W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and SW 7th Street. The crash caused the SUV to tip over.

One person was hurt in the crash, but police said the injury does not appear to be serious.