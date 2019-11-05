× Police: Shoplifting Mom Fled Salvation Army with 3-Week-Old Baby in Front Seat

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Urbandale woman police say was caught shoplifting is behind bars after she refused to pay for her items and took off with her three-week-old child unsecured in the front seat of her vehicle.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the incident happened at the Salvation Army on Merle Hay Road in Des Moines Monday afternoon around 4:00.

Staff at the store noticed 26-year-old Kabra Grabill, who had her three-week-old baby with her, shoplifting and confronted her. Police say they even offered to give her some free items if she would return the stolen items concealed in her diaper bag.

Grabill refused and pushed past the staff, leaving the store.

Police say she put her baby on the front seat of her vehicle, unsecured, and drove away.

Officers were able to pull her over and she was arrested.

The baby was checked out at Blank Children’s Hospital before being placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Grabill is charged with child endangerment-no injury, 5th-degree theft, and driving while barred-habitual offender. She is being held in the Polk County Jail.