Salvation Army Accepting Applications for Christmas Assistance Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Salvation Army is getting ready to make sure everyone has a merry Christmas.

This week the group is accepting applications for its annual Christmas Assistance Program.

All you have to do is sign you and your kids up, and they will guarantee gifts for your kids and all the groceries for a Christmas dinner.

Sign up is being held this week only at the Boy Scouts Mid-Iowa Council office at 6123 Scout Trail in Des Moines. Sign up is happening now until Nov. 8.

Here is what to bring to sign up:

Valid Photo ID for all adults in household

Proof of residence (current piece of mail)

ID for children in household (medical card or birth certificate)

Call 515-282-3599 if you have any questions.

Last year 1,600 families and 3,500 kids were helped by the program.

For those of you in the giving spirit, the Salvation Army has plenty of ways you can help, too.

This weekend the Salvation Army will kick off its Christmas fundraising with a toy and red kettle drive at Walmart stores. The bells begin ringing across the metro a week from Friday. You can also donate online at the Salvation Army website.