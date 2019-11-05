× School Board Elections Held for First Time in November

DES MOINES, Iowa -– This year marks the first year that school board elections in Iowa are being held in November.

In the past, they have been held in September. There are over a dozen school districts in the Des Moines metro looking to fill open seats on their school boards.

In Waukee, school board candidates said they are looking for a clean slate following the controversy over the district’s former COO Eric Rose. There are six candidates looking to fill three open positions.

Des Moines Public Schools is looking to fill the at large, district one, district two and district three seats.

Ankeny Community Schools has nine candidates running for four open seats on their school board. Only one current board member is seeking re-election.

There are seven candidates running for Southeast Polk Community Schools board with four open seats. Three of the candidates are incumbents.



Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.