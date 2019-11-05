Two Des Moines City Council Races to be Decided in Runoff

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Three Des Moines City Council seats were up for grabs Tuesday, but two of them will need to be decided in a runoff election.

Joe Gatto was the only clear winner in Ward 4.  He earned 55 percent of the vote to win another term on the city council.

Seven candidates were on the ballot for the At Large seat. Carl Voss and Jacquie Easley were the leading vote-getters. They will face off in a runoff on Dec. 3.

In Ward 2, incumbent Councilwoman Linda Westergaard will face former At Large Councilman Skip Moore in a runoff in December.

