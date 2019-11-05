× Voters Select Three New Members to the Waukee School Board

WAUKEE, Iowa — Six candidates were jockeying for three open seats on the Waukee School Board.

The top three vote-getters take over the seats previously filled by Susan Bunz, Ethan Huisman and Jerry Ripperger.

Here are the unofficial results with 22 of 22 precincts reporting:

Voters say a recent scandal involving the school district`s former COO Eric Rose has triggered a need for a clean slate. In April, Rose pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting a felony and felonious misconduct in office. Three lawsuits from employees who blew the whistle on Rose claimed they were retaliated against, a the district was forced to shell out $2.1 million in settlements.

Voters feel these three new voices will help with transparency, which is something the candidates were running on.