Warren County Voters Reject $3.5M Bond to Build Justice Center

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Unofficial results show voters in Warren County have rejected a bond to approve more funds to build a new courthouse and jail in Indianola.

Voters already approved a $30 million bond referendum to pay for it, but all bids came in over budget to build the facility.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to put the issue back on the ballot, saying another $3.5 million is needed to build a scaled-down version of the justice center.

It needed 60 percent "yes" votes to pass, but it only received 55.6 percent.