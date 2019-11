Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Public Library is boycotting a publisher over a recent embargo on e-books.

Macmillan publishers is one of the country's five major publishers. It recently made the decision that prevents libraries from purchasing more than one copy of newly released e-books for the first eight weeks after publication.

Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody says Macmillan is refusing to meet the demands of readers.