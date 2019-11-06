Former Des Moines Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A former Des Moines Police officer is again facing drug charges after a crash this week in Altoona.

Brandon Singleton was arrested on Monday and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance after police say they found a baggy of methamphetamine in his van. Police searched Singleton's van after he allegedly rear-ended another car. Police say Singleton admitted to them that he had used meth earlier that day.

Singleton was fired from the Des Moines Police Department after a similar crash in 2012. Singleton hit a parked car while driving his squad car. Methamphetamine was found in his police vehicle. He was fired shortly after the crash. Later that year he was convicted of domestic abuse charges.