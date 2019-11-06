Fort Dodge Development Marking the End of CrossRoads Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The City of Fort Dodge is entering into an agreement with an Ankeny Developer which would see the removal of the CrossRoads Mall there. The plan is to replace the mall space with a mixed used development.

“The Crossroads Mall has served Greater North Central, and Northwest, Iowa for a number of years and now with this re-development opportunity we believe we can expand a retail opportunity provide service as well as residential opportunity not only to Fort Dodge but you really much greater region,” said Mayor Matt Bemrich.

The Mayor said it is possible this new development could land over $40 million in investments in the area.

It’s kind of that new lifestyle center type a concept you got a mixed use of retail service residential as well as some office potential medical uses<“ said Bemrich. “They could all kind of co-habitate in that same area and create a synergy that really draws people to the location.”

The City Council was meeting this week for initial approval of a tax increment financing district, or TIF to provide funds to make the development possible.

Bemrich said it is possible the former Sears building could come down yet this year. The Main Mall structure will remain for a time, as some businesses are still functioning in the space.

“We know that the market Place is out there there’s people that wanna shop and do things in Fort Dodge that are coming here for work or business,” said Bemrich. “We want to give them a place to be able to stay, and enjoy their time here and conduct business.”