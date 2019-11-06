Harvest Continues as Do Delays

Farmers are still dealing with challenging field conditions with snowfall across the state this last week. The Iowa Crop Progress report says that left only about four and a half days good for farm work.
Forty-three percent of the corn crop is now harvested for grain, eight days behind last year and 11 days behind the five-year average. Producers in the north-central district of Iowa were able to harvest more than a quarter of their crop. But moisture levels across the state are staying around 21 percent.
Eighty percent of the soybean crop is now harvested, three days behind last year and a week behind the average.