Liquid Propane Shortage Causes Problems For Iowa Farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A combination of flooding, bad weather, and the trade war has made 2019 a difficult year for Iowa farmers. With a late harvest and cold, wet weather farmers are rushing to gather and dry their corn and soybeans. This has led to a surge in demand for propane.

“Since last Thursday they brought out a couple deliveries, but only half of what we would normally be getting,” said corn and soybean farmer Dennis Friest. “After today we are going to have to quit drying corn.”

Last Thursday Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an emergency proclamation which then led to a regional emergency declaration including other Midwestern states like Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The proclamation allows transport drivers to extend their delivery hours to cross state lines and bring back the needed propane. According to the Iowa Propane Gas Association Conway, Kansas is a target for many transport drivers and the proclamation allows them to travel there and back.

The first to receive propane will be all home and livestock facilities as it’s required by law. This leaves many farmers worried about whether or not there will be enough for them to complete their harvest.

“This whole year has been a problem with late planting, too much rain, a late harvest, and now an early freeze coming ...everything has seemed to go wrong this year,” said Friest.

The governor’s proclamation lasts through the end of November but it’s possible it could be extended if conditions don’t improve.