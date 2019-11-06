× UNI and DMACC Partnering to Offer Affordable Pathway to Bachelor’s Degree in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – More details about a partnership between the University of Northern Iowa and Des Moines Area Community College will be announced Wednesday.

School leaders, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, are holding an event at the DMACC Urban Campus Wednesday morning to release information about a new agreement for an educational 2+2 partnership. It would help students who are seeking a Bachelor’s Degree after they complete their DMACC course of study.

The program would offer another affordable option for students in the Des Moines metro to get their four-year degree.

A similar program between UNI and DMACC has been offered at the Carroll Campus for more than a decade, but this new program would affect a much larger population of students.

The event is being held at 10:00 a.m. at 1100 7th Street in Des Moines.