× Badger, Raccoon and Deer Cause Tens of Thousands in Damage to State Patrol Vehicles

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beware of critters on the road. They come with a cost. Wild animals and severe weather have taken their toll on state vehicles traveling across Iowa. The agenda for Tuesday’s scheduled meeting of the Executive Council of Iowa lists a series of unfortunate animal and weather-related events that will cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Here are some of the damage estimates:

Badger: Damaged state vehicle (location not specified) on July 5th. Repair costs: $4,226.28. Raccoon: Damaged State Patrol vehicle in Marion County on April 2nd. Repair costs: $2,857.13. Deer: Damaged State Patrol vehicle in Warren County on June 18th. Repair costs: $5,165.68. Deer: Damaged State Patrol vehicle (location not specified) on August 31st. Repair costs: $18,865.60. Cold temperatures: Caused broken water pipes at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa on February 2nd. Repair costs: $70,879.08 Hail: Damaged State Patrol vehicle in Des Moines on May 16th. Repair costs: $7,399.81 Hail: Damaged State Patrol vehicle in Adams County on June 25th. Repair costs: $6,242.77. Erosion: Damaged cable to Iowa Communications Network in Mills County on March 14th. Repair costs: $40,236.36. Heavy rain and winds: Caused uprooted trees and washouts at Pikes Peak State Park in McGregor on September 17th. Repair costs: $8,000. Flooding: Destroyed dock and kayak launch at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque on September 19th. Repair costs: $9,673.

Read the full list of incidents here.