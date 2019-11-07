× Caretaker Charged for Allegedly Stealing from Woman with Alzheimer’s

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The caretaker for a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was arrested Thursday morning after police say she stole more than $600 from her employer.

Seventy-two-year-old Patricia Welsh is charged with fourth-degree theft and dependent adult abuse. Police say she was employed to take care of a woman with Alzheimer’s and had her write out checks to her husband and her son, “knowing the victim wasn’t capable of making those decisions.”

Welsh is also accused of using the victim’s debit card and then continued entering the victim’s residence after she was fired.

The victim’s son says his mother lost $607.

According to court documents, Welsh told police the victim wanted to write the checks because she thought of Welsh’s adult son as a grandson.