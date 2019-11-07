Drake Ties School Record In Opening Night Win

Posted 10:01 pm, November 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

DES MOINES -- Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, and Drake tied a school record with 17 three-pointers in an 86-55 rout of Kennesaw State on Thursday.

D.J. Wilkins led the Dogs with 19 points, hitting 4 threes. Jonah Jackson added 15, all from beyond the arc. Drake shot 17-of-29 from three.

Tyler Hooker led Kennesaw State (0-2) with 12 points, but the Owls never led in the game, as Drake (1-0) built a double-digit lead in the first nine minutes.

Newton native Garrett Sturtz scored 14 for the Bulldogs. Anthony Murphy had 11 and Roman Penn added 10.

Drake is back in action Monday, with a road trip to Cincinnati.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.