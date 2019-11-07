Drake Ties School Record In Opening Night Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, and Drake tied a school record with 17 three-pointers in an 86-55 rout of Kennesaw State on Thursday.

D.J. Wilkins led the Dogs with 19 points, hitting 4 threes. Jonah Jackson added 15, all from beyond the arc. Drake shot 17-of-29 from three.

Tyler Hooker led Kennesaw State (0-2) with 12 points, but the Owls never led in the game, as Drake (1-0) built a double-digit lead in the first nine minutes.

Newton native Garrett Sturtz scored 14 for the Bulldogs. Anthony Murphy had 11 and Roman Penn added 10.

Drake is back in action Monday, with a road trip to Cincinnati.