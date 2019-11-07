Exclusive: Bernie Sanders Responds to Tom Steyer Iowa Campaign Leader Offering Donations in Exchange for Endorsement

BURLINGTON, VERMONT -- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Democratic presidential candidate, told Channel 13 news that his campaign would never promise campaign donations to a legislator in exchange for a public endorsement. The response follows a story first published by the Associated Press that former Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Murphy offered donations to campaigns of current and former legislators if they would endorse Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund manager and presidential candidate from California. Murphy is a top aide for Steyer in Iowa.
"No, we certainly would not," Sanders said when asked if his campaign would do as Murphy did. "It's not the way you do politics," Sanders added.
State Senator Zach Wahls, a Coralville Democrat who has endorsed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, shared his take on the developments regarding Steyer's campaign.