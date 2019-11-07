Exclusive: Bernie Sanders Responds to Tom Steyer Iowa Campaign Leader Offering Donations in Exchange for Endorsement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, VERMONT -- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Democratic presidential candidate, told Channel 13 news that his campaign would never promise campaign donations to a legislator in exchange for a public endorsement. The response follows a story first published by the Associated Press that former Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Murphy offered donations to campaigns of current and former legislators if they would endorse Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund manager and presidential candidate from California. Murphy is a top aide for Steyer in Iowa.

"No, we certainly would not," Sanders said when asked if his campaign would do as Murphy did. "It's not the way you do politics," Sanders added.

State Senator Zach Wahls, a Coralville Democrat who has endorsed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, shared his take on the developments regarding Steyer's campaign.

A couple quick thoughts on this story. It's no secret that many prospective presidential candidates come to Iowa early and often to help candidates (both GOP and Dem) raise funds for state politicians here to both build relationships and awareness of a possible candidacy. https://t.co/k4owVnfTce — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) November 7, 2019

I remember hearing stories in 2008 when I was volunteering for Barack Obama about the "Edwards Laptops" that John Edwards had paid for the Iowa Democratic Party in the lead up to the 2004 primary. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) November 7, 2019

Prospective presidential candidates coming to Iowa to both fundraise and to campaign is good for the candidates in lots of ways - helps them build awareness of their candidacy, can send a message about their fundraising strength as a candidate, etc. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) November 7, 2019

It's also, needless to say, helpful for people here. I hosted a birthday fundraiser over the summer and we had several presidential candidates attend in person and several who bought tickets or tables, which needless to say I appreciated. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) November 7, 2019

And like all political fundraising that involves a direct ask, that can feel a little odd at times. But there is a world of difference between "Hey, will you speak at my event?" and "Hey, I will give you money if you will support my campaign." — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) November 7, 2019

I can't imagine that someone who has been involved with and around Iowa politics as long as Pat Murphy (former IA Speaker) ever had any intention of putting people in a position where they felt like they were on the receiving end of a bribe attempt. It does sound poorly handled. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) November 7, 2019