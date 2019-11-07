× Former Iowa House Speaker Accused of Offering Legislators Campaign Cash to Endorse Presidential Candidate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Murphy, a Democrat from Dubuque, blames “miscommunication” following an Associated Press report where Iowa legislators said that Murphy offered donations to the campaigns if they endorsed Tom Steyer, the California billionaire running for president.

The offer, while not illegal, could be a campaign violation if the donation wasn’t officially disclosed publicly.

Murphy statement to NBC News:

“As a former legislator, I know how tricky t he endorsement process can be for folks in Iowa. It was never my intention to make my former colleagues uncomfortable, and I apologize for any miscommunication on my part. I joined the campaign because I believe Tom is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump and that he shares Iowa’s values. I know that Tom’s message will resonate with leaders across the state, and that any endorsements will come from the merit of his message.”

One of Steyer’s Democratic rivals reminded people about a previous case involving 2012 Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul supporters who covered up payments to State Senator Kent Sorenson.