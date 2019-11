Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man who allegedly tried to set a gay pride flag on fire outside a Des Moines bar early on Wednesday.

Surveillance video from 'The Blazing Saddle' shows a man lowering a pride flag outside the business and then attempting to light it on fire.

Des Moines Police have arrested 32-year-old Daniel Rosemark of Saylor Township. He's charged with Criminal Mischief-Hate Crime, Reckless Use of Fire and Possession of a Controlled Substance.