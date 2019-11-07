Meredith Corporation and Family Pledge $3 Million to Renovate Namesake Drake Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A historic building on the Drake University campus will be updated for future generations of students thanks to a gift from the building's namesake.

On Thursday the E.T. Meredith Foundation and the Meredith Corporation Foundation, the publisher's charitable arm, announced a joint $3 million donation to Drake University to "revitalize" Meredith Hall. The building, which houses the university's journalism school, opened in 1965.

Meredith Hall was designed by architect Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe designed the building. His grandson, architect Dirk Lohan, is consulting on the project to ensure his grandfather's vision is maintained.

"It is incredibly how that space is designed and how it functions and what it represents," Drake President Marty Martin said at Thursday's gift announcement, "Meredith Hall represents the academic vision of Drake University because it is right here in the heart of our campus and again every student has the opportunity to learn in this space."

The $3 million gift will be a kickoff to a larger fundraising effort to update the building.