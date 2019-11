Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa is holding its annual gala on November 7th at Des Moines' Embassy Suites.

Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen will be part of MDA's "Muscle Team." Teams are made up of athletes and MDA ambassadors, like Sonya's buddy, Ben Schwartz.

Proceeds for the event go toward MDA’s mission to save and improve the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related diseases.