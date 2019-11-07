× Ottumwa Police Seeking Missing 10-Year-Old

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police in Ottumwa are asking for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Deontae Renken ran away from home Wednesday afternoon.

He’s about 4’7” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt, jean jacket, brown boots, and a backpack.

Police say this isn’t the first time he has run away and he may be in the Wildwood Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottumwa Police at (641) 683-0661.