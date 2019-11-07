Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Minivan

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after being struck by a van near Drake University.  It happened just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday near 23rd Street and University Avenue.

Police say a 28-year-old man was hit while walking across University. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.  Despite extensive life saving efforts, the man died a short time later.

The driver of the van is being questioned by authorities. Neither identity has been released. The crash is still under investigation.

