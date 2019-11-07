Raising Awareness of Lead Poisoning in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In 2017, The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that 890 children in Iowa had confirmed elevated lead levels in their blood.

That's enough to fill 12 school buses.

Lead poisoning is preventable so there are ways to reduce exposure to young children.

The State Medical Director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati says toddlers are at a high risk because they tend to put items in their mouths. Lead can also be found in dust as well as paint from older homes.

You can find ways to prevent lead poisoning in children on the Iowa Department of Public Health Website.