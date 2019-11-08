× Ames Man Charged With Murder for Stabbing Death of his Roommate

AMES, Iowa – An Ames man is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly killing his roommate in an assault Thursday night.

Ames Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1200 block of Walton drive around 6:10 p.m. Thursday on a report of a serious assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering life-threating injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Mary Greeley Medical Center where he passed away. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Police say the victim and his roommate, 55-year-old David Hunter, where in an argument when Hunter attacked the man with a large knife. Hunter allegedly threatened another person with the knife.

Hunter is charged with First Degree Murder and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

Ames Police say the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the murder could can call their anonymous tipline at (515) 239-5533 or leave a tip at www.CrimeStoppersOfCentralIowa.com