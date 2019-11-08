Body Cam Video Shows Fired Des Moines Officer Lied About Being Hit by Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A fired Des Moines police officer has been denied unemployment benefits after lying about being struck by a vehicle while working -- a claim her body camera video shows is not true.

Former officer Lourdes Hadenfeldt claimed in a police report in February that she was struck on the arm by a car as she tried to flag down a driver. Body camera video shows the car never struck her.

Hadenfeldt was attempting to stop a vehicle that had driven into the middle of a snow removal operation. That driver later sped off from the stop and was stopped on Interstate 235 and charged with OWI and interference with official acts. Those charges were dropped after an investigation by the Des Moines Police Department found Hadenfeldt not only lied in the report, but also under oath during a deposition.