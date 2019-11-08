× Des Moines Man Who Killed Infant Daughter Gets 100 Years in Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was 17 years old when he violently shook and killed his baby will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jayden Straight was sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, willful injury and child endangerment.

His daughter, 8-month-old Raija Straight, died in the hospital last October. Police said she had multiple skull fractures, broken ribs and internal injuries when her father brought her in.

Jayden Straight turned 18 years old a few weeks after Raija’s death and was originally charged with first-degree murder.